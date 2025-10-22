Inside The Mets

New York Mets superstar underwent elbow surgery

New York Mets superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor underwent elbow surgery following the season.

Sep 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) throws to first base to retire Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez (not pictured) during the second inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor underwent right (throwing) elbow debridement surgery recently, as the team announced Wednesday.

The procedure was described as a "minor cleanup" and the expectation is that Lindor will be fully ready for spring training in February, per SNY insider Andy Martino.

Lindor had a procedure done to remove bone spurs from the same elbow following the 2023 season. Like in 2025, he also went 30-30 at the plate during that campaign.

Lindor is known for playing through pain and discomfort and dealt with a fractured pinky toe during this past season, which was suffered back in June.

The 31-year-old is coming off another big season, where he slashed .267/.346/.466 and posted a .811 OPS, a 5.8 bWAR, 31 home runs and 31 stolen bases in 160 games. Lindor started the 2025 All-Star Game for the National League at shortstop and has been named a Silver Slugger Award finalist.

The Mets acquired Lindor from Cleveland in a blockbuster trade in January of 2021. He has since proven to be one of their best acquisitions of all-time after signing a 10-year, $341 million contract extension.

In five seasons as a Met, Lindor has produced a 27.2 bWAR, 141 homers, 445 RBI, 117 stolen bases, and a .261/.338/.462 slash line with an .800 OPS and 123 OPS+ in 758 games.

Lindor was runner-up for the NL MVP Award in 2024 behind Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

The Mets hope that Lindor, who will turn 32 in November, still has several prime years left in his career.

During his time in Cleveland from 2015-2020, Lindor made the All-Star team a total of four times, won two Gold Gloves and two Silver Slugger Awards.

He has endured a stellar tenure as a Met so far, but 2025 marked the first time he cracked the NL All-Star squad despite finishing top 10 in the NL MVP voting on three separate occasions.

Lindor is aiming for his third straight Silver Slugger trophy after putting up strong numbers in 2025.

Not only does he make an impact with the bat, Lindor plays superb defense at shortstop. However, he has yet to win a Gold Glove with the Mets and is not a finalist for the award this year.

Regardless, the best still appears to be on the horizon for Lindor as he tries to lead the Mets to a World Series for the first time since 2015.

