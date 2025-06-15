Inside The Mets

New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty dealing with groin injury

New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty is now dealing with a groin injury that popped up during Sunday's game.

Jun 4, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (7) throws out Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) at first base in the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The New York Mets and Brett Baty will be hoping for the best.

Baty exited Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays early due to right groin tightness, according to manager Carlos Mendoza. The infielder is viewed as day-to-day and there is no current plan for Baty to undergo testing of any kind.

Per Baty, he first felt the tightness in his right groin while going for a foul ball that was hit towards the tarp down the third base line.

When asked if he has concerns that this injury could keep him out for a bit, Baty sounded optimistic based off something similar he dealt with in the past.

"I want to see how it feels tomorrow first," Baty told reporters. "I think we're going to take it day by day because something like this has happened to me in the past and I responded well to the treatment."

With an off day on Monday, the Mets will hope that Baty doesn't have to miss much time, especially with Mark Vientos (hamstring) on the IL. Vientos is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment on Tuesday for Triple-A Syracuse, but will likely have to play in several games before being activated.

The Mets will travel to Atlanta to face the third-place Braves this week, where they face a tall task of going up against a trio of elite starters in Spencer Schwellenbach, Chris Sale and Spencer Strider.

If Baty is unavailable at any point in this series, Ronny Mauricio would be the one to step up at the hot corner in his absence.

Published
