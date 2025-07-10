New York Mets to recall Luisangel Acuña, DFA Travis Jankowski
Ahead of their scheduled doubleheader today against the Baltimore Orioles, the New York Mets are reportedly recalling one of their top infielders.
It was announced early Thursday morning by Jon Heyman of the New York Post that the Mets are recalling speedy infielder Luisangel Acuña from Triple-A Syracuse. In a corresponding move, the Amazins' are designating veteran outfielder Travis Jankowski for assignment and will use reliever Austin Warren as the team's 27th player for their doubleheader against Baltimore.
Read More: New York Mets send down promising infielder, call-up veteran outfielder
Acuña initially made the Mets' Opening Day roster after Jeff McNeil started the season on the injured list with a strained oblique. The 23-year-old got off to a nice start by hitting .288/.342/.356 with a .698 OPS, 13 runs scored, three RBI, and seven stolen bases at the end of April. This resulted in Acuña being named National League Rookie of the Month.
He was quickly showing glimpses of what he did last year at the plate for the Amazins' after he was called up in late September in place of Francisco Lindor, who missed eight games due to a back injury. In 14 games that season, Acuña had an impressive slash line of .308/.325/.641 with three home runs and six RBI.
Unfortunately, the speedy infielder would ultimately see his playing time diminish due to a number of factors. The Mets' infield quickly became crowded after McNeil was activated off the IL at the end of April, Brett Baty's emergence at the plate this season, and Ronny Mauricio's call-up from Syracuse. At the same time, Acuña struggled immensely in his 38 games from May 2 to June 22, slashing just .194/.244/.208 with just one extra-base hit. He was optioned back to Triple-A on June 23 and replaced by Jankowski.
In 65 big league games this season, Acuña is batting .241/.293/.576 with no home runs, six RBI, 11 stolen bases, and a .576 OPS.