New York Mets top prospect dodges disaster after scary hit-by-pitch

New York Mets top prospect Jett Williams has avoided disaster after a scary hit-by-pitch to the helmet on Friday.

Feb 23, 2025; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jett Williams (90) throws to first base and retires Washington Nationals second baseman Luis Garcia Jr. (not pictured) during the third inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The New York Mets and their prized top prospect have seemingly avoided the worst.

Mets No. 1 ranked prospect Jett Williams was struck on the left ear flap of his helmet by a 98 mph pitch from Yankees prospect Carlos Lagrange on Friday night.

While it was a scary moment for Williams, the youngster was able to walk off the field under his own power after being checked out by the training staff.

And on Saturday, the Mets received some good news regarding Williams' hit-by-pitch scare.

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the Mets' top prospect appears to have been able to avoid a concussion. Williams should be able to return to the lineup for Double-A Binghamton soon enough.

Williams is having a bounce-back season for Binghamton this year. In 48 games, the shortstop/center fielder is slashing .277/.381/.446 with a .831 OPS, four home runs and 17 stolen bases.

Williams underwent wrist surgery last June, which limited him to just 33 games in 2024. During this span, Williams hit a mere .215 with a .656 OPS across three different minor league levels.

If Williams continues to perform well in Double-A, it shouldn't be too much longer before he receives a promotion to Triple-A Syracuse.

As far as breaking into the majors, the 21-year-old could still be about a year away or so. The Mets currently have a log jam of middle infielders: Francisco Lindor, Jeff McNeil, Luisangel Acuna, Ronny Mauricio and Brett Baty on the big-league roster. They also have Tyrone Taylor manning center field and Jose Siri on the mend from a broken leg.

