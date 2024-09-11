Inside The Mets

New York Mets' Trade Acquisition Not Close to Return

This New York Mets trade acquisition's stint on the injured list will continue.

Logan VanDine

Aug 13, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Paul Blackburn (58) reacts during the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
This New York Mets' trade acquisition is looking at a longer stay on the injured list.

Paul Blackburn, who has been on the IL for New York since August 24, is unlikely to make his return to the Mets' rotation in their weekend series against the Philadelphia Phillies, as manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters on Tuesday.

Blackburn was initially scheduled to come off the IL (right-hand contusion) to start in the Mets' series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. But that didn't happen after a lower back issue popped up following his lone rehab outing on September 3.

Instead, Tylor Megill filled in and delivered his best start of the season. The righty tossed six brilliant shutout innings for New York, striking out nine batters while allowing just one hit and two walks. He retired the final 16 batters he faced.

With Blackburn needing more time on the shelf, Mendoza said that he expects Megill to get another opportunity to start for New York after his strong outing against Toronto. Megill can either slot in on Sunday for the team's series finale in Philadelphia on regular rest, or take the mound on Monday against the Washington Nationals if the Mets choose to go with him for another outing.

Blackburn, who was acquired from the Oakland Athletics at the trade deadline, has dealt with several injuries in 2024. The righty missed over two months with Oakland earlier in the season after being placed on the IL with a stress reaction of the fifth metatarsal of his right foot.

Megill will now look to build off his strong start and attempt to lockdown a regular spot on the Mets' roster, whether that comes in the rotation or bullpen.

Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work on Yankees and Mets On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports.

