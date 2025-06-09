Mets' Ronny Mauricio making his case to stay in majors amid recent call-up
Ronny Mauricio is making a name for himself already on the New York Mets. With Mark Vientos (hamstring) injured, Mauricio has gotten the chance to take the stage in the big leagues and he is making every second count.
Saturday night against the Colorado Rockies, Mauricio unloaded his first home run of the year at Coors Field, sending it out of sight. The solo shot was a sure sign that the rookie is here to compete. He ignited the Mets offense in the third, launching a bomb to the third deck.
After going 0-for-11 to start his 2025 season, Mauricio found his groove in Colorado and is making a splash quickly. His first homer back with the Mets showcased his power. Mets fans should expect to see a lot more of these kinds of monster home runs.
Along with the shot to right, Mauricio had a base hit and a stolen base, coming home on a single from Brandon Nimmo after stealing second. Even just in a few games with the team, the 24-year-old is coming into himself nicely and fitting right in with the rest of the team.
Mauricio had himself another nice day in the finale against the Rockies on Sunday. He got the start as the designated hitter after spending time at third and at shortstop. Mauricio joined the big offensive day that the Mets put together, going 2-for-3 with two walks.
While it's still early, Mauricio is on the path to becoming a star on this team and in this league. He has received high praise from SNY's Keith Hernandez and could become a staple piece in the future of the Mets organization.
Mauricio has filled the spot of Vientos in his absence, but with the strides he has been making are making it impossible to deny that he deserves to be playing at this level.
One thing is for certain, Mauricio is making the most of his time with the Mets while he is here. Whether he stays up or ends up being sent back to Syracuse for a while, Mets fans will be hearing about Mauricio for a long time.