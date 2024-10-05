Inside The Mets

New York Mets vs. Phillies NLDS Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Coverage

Find out everything you need to know about the New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies NLDS series.

Pat Ragazzo

Sep 22, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) at bat during the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
For the first time in MLB playoff history, the New York Mets will face the Philadelphia Phillies in a postseason series.

After staging a wild ninth inning comeback against the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the Wild Card series, the Mets will now take on the No. 2 seed Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies, who had the luxury of a first-round bye, hold home field advantage in this series.

The two NL East rivals begin a best-of-five NLDS at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday. Find out all the dates, times and TV coverage for this matchup below.

Date

Time

TV

Game 1

Sat., Oct. 5

4:08 pm EST

FOX, Fubo

Game 2

Sun., Oct. 6

4:08 pm EST

FS1, Fubo

Game 3

Tues., Oct. 8

5:08 pm EST

FS1, Fubo

Game 4 (If needed)

Wed., Oct. 9

5:08 pm EST

FS1, Fubo

Game 5 (If needed)

Fri., Oct. 11

4:08 pm EST

FS1, Fubo

Despite having a long-standing rivalry, the Mets and Phillies did not receive any primetime slots for this series. However, if the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres series wraps up in four games or less, the Mets and Phillies could potentially get bumped to a later slot for a Game 5 matchup (if necessary).

Game 1:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 5

Time: 4:08 pm EST

Probable Pitchers: RHP Kodai Senga (1-0, 3.38 ERA) vs. RHP Zack Wheeler (16-7, 2.57 ERA)

Notes: The Mets made a surprising move to name Senga their Game 1 starter. The ace was limited to just one start in the regular season, where he went 5.1 innings, allowed two runs and struck out nine Atlanta Braves' hitters before a calf strain landed him back on the IL for the remainder of the campaign. Senga was sidelined for a total of five months with a shoulder strain and a setback of triceps inflammation until his lone outing on July 26. The right-hander is not fully stretched out, so the Mets will likely piggyback Tylor Megill or David Peterson behind him in long relief.

Game 2:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 6

Time: 4:08 pm EST

Probable Pitchers: RHP Luis Severino (11-7, 3.91 ERA) vs. LHP Cristopher Sanchez (11-9, 3.32 ERA)

Notes: Severino will be pitching on regular rest after picking up the win for the Mets in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card series. Sanchez has made one career postseason start in which he tossed 2.1 innings and allowed two runs (one earned) last year.

