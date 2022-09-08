The New York Mets have some reinforcements on the way.

Right-handed pitcher Tylor Megill tossed a scoreless inning for Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday night.

Megill, whose first two rehab appearances came with Double-A Binghamton, has retired all nine hitters he has faced on his rehab assignment, while striking out seven batters.

Manager Buck Showalter has indicated to reporters that Megill still needs to make a multi-inning appearance or pitch on back-to-back days, before he's ready to come off the IL.

Megill began the season as a starting pitcher, but will serve as a reliever upon his return, which should come in the near future.

Left-hander Joey Lucchesi recently saw his rehab assignment shift to Double-A Binghamton. In his first outing with the Rumble Ponies, Lucchesi allowed four runs, two earned, in an inning of work.

Prior to moving to Double-A, Lucchesi threw five scoreless innings across four appearances for the Single-A St. Lucie Mets.

Lucchesi has not pitched in a big-league game in 15 months after undergoing Tommy John surgery in June of 2021. The southpaw could factor into the equation as a bullpen piece/depth arm in the coming weeks. However, Lucchesi will not be eligible for the postseason.

As for infielder Luis Guillorme, he played in his first rehab game on Tuesday night for Triple-A Syracuse. He went 1-for-4 in this contest.

Guillorme has been on the IL since August 15 with a groin strain. The Mets could certainly use him back soon given Starling Marte's status is in limbo due to a non-displaced partial fracture of his right middle finger.

