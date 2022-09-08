Skip to main content

New York Mets Rehab Assignment Updates: Tylor Megill, Joey Lucchesi, Luis Guillorme

New York Mets rehab assignment updates: Tylor Megill, Joey Lucchesi, Luis Guillorme.

The New York Mets have some reinforcements on the way.

Right-handed pitcher Tylor Megill tossed a scoreless inning for Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday night.

Megill, whose first two rehab appearances came with Double-A Binghamton, has retired all nine hitters he has faced on his rehab assignment, while striking out seven batters.

Manager Buck Showalter has indicated to reporters that Megill still needs to make a multi-inning appearance or pitch on back-to-back days, before he's ready to come off the IL.

Megill began the season as a starting pitcher, but will serve as a reliever upon his return, which should come in the near future.

Left-hander Joey Lucchesi recently saw his rehab assignment shift to Double-A Binghamton. In his first outing with the Rumble Ponies, Lucchesi allowed four runs, two earned, in an inning of work.

Prior to moving to Double-A, Lucchesi threw five scoreless innings across four appearances for the Single-A St. Lucie Mets.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lucchesi has not pitched in a big-league game in 15 months after undergoing Tommy John surgery in June of 2021. The southpaw could factor into the equation as a bullpen piece/depth arm in the coming weeks. However, Lucchesi will not be eligible for the postseason.

As for infielder Luis Guillorme, he played in his first rehab game on Tuesday night for Triple-A Syracuse. He went 1-for-4 in this contest.

Guillorme has been on the IL since August 15 with a groin strain. The Mets could certainly use him back soon given Starling Marte's status is in limbo due to a non-displaced partial fracture of his right middle finger.

Read More:

Mets OF Starling Marte has Fractured Finger

- Mets Lose Max Scherzer to IL Again

- MLB Insider Predicts Historic Contract for Mets Closer Edwin Diaz

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Joey LucchesiLuis GuillormeNew York Mets

Read More

New York Mets Rehab Assignment Updates: Tylor Megill, Joey Lucchesi, Luis Guillorme

New York Mets OF Starling Marte has Fractured Finger

New York Mets Lose Max Scherzer to IL Again

Sep 6, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) in the batting cage before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
News

New York Mets OF Starling Marte has Fractured Finger

By Pat Ragazzo
New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer lands on IL for second time this season.
News

New York Mets Lose Max Scherzer to IL Again

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 6, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) in the batting cage before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
News

New York Mets OF Starling Marte Exits After Hit by Pitch

By Pat Ragazzo
Jun 12, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) reacts after pitching a scoreless ninth inning to earn a save and defeat the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.
News

MLB Insider Predicts Historic Contract for New York Mets Closer Edwin Diaz

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 4, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (32) hits a single in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Failed Lineup Upgrades Could Cost NL East Crown

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field.
News

Jean Segura Trolls New York Mets, Jacob deGrom

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 12, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer Leaves Game With Apparent Injury

By Pat Ragazzo
How Francisco Alvarez could force New York Mets' hand.
News

New York Mets' Francisco Alvarez Avoids Serious Injury

By Pat Ragazzo