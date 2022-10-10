Takeaways from New York Mets season-ending Wild Card Loss to Padres.

NEW YORK - The Mets were eliminated from postseason play on Sunday night in the Wild Card round by the San Diego Padres, falling by a score of 6-0.

After winning 101 games, the Mets' season is over early after losing two out of three games to the Padres.

So without further ado, here are the main takeaways from the Mets' loss that knocked them out of the playoffs and ended their season.

No Offense

Like in Game 1, the Mets' offense didn't show up in Game 3. Padres starter Joe Musgrove retired the first 12 batters he faced, and allowed just one hit overall across seven innings.

Overall, the Mets scored a mere eight runs in the series, which didn't cut it.

In the end, the Mets' inconsistency in creating runs ultimately did them in against San Diego. The offense is an area that must be addressed in the offseason, specifically in the power department.

Another Dud From Bassitt

On a night, in which the Mets needed him most, Chris Bassitt gave up three runs in just four innings of work.

This comes after another big start, where he surrendered four runs in 2.2 innings of work against the Atlanta Braves.

Similar to his outing in Atlanta, walks got Bassitt in trouble. The righty gave up a single, walked back-to-back hitters and then gave up a two-run single in the top of the second.

Illegal Substances?

In the bottom of the sixth, manager Buck Showalter had the umpiring crew check Musgrove for illegal substance usage.

Musgrove's hat and ears were checked and he passed the test, thus able to remain in the game. Pictures circulated on the internet of Musgrove's ear looking shiny, but the umpires didn't find anything.

Musgrove appeared to be irritated with the Mets, barking towards their dugout after throwing another scoreless inning.

A Disappointing Finish

After leading the NL East for much of the 2022 campaign, the 101-win Mets squandered away their division lead, before suffering an early exit by losing two out of three to the Padres in the Wild Card round.

The front office will need to take a long, hard look in the mirror this winter to figure out how to get this team over the hump.

Read More:

- Mets' Chris Bassitt Not Focused on Potential Free Agency

- Why Trade Talks Between Mets and Cubs Went South

- Brandon Nimmo Hoping Wild Card Series Isn't Final With Mets

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.