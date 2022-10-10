The Mets had a disappointing finish to their 101-win season with an early exit in the Wild Card round at the hands of the San Diego Padres.

Now, they will gear up for what's about to be a crucial offseason, in which a number of key players are set to hit the free agent market.

According to SNY's Andy Martino, Steve Cohen and the Mets are unlikely to engage in a search for the president of baseball operations and will instead entrust general manager Billy Eppler to continue to make the decisions in an important offseason.

Eppler and his baseball ops team will be tasked with trying to retain a number of key free agents such as Jacob deGrom (opt out), Edwin Diaz, Brandon Nimmo, Chris Bassitt, among others. Martino also says they could also explore a potential trade of Los Angeles Angels dual threat phenom Shohei Ohtani as well.

As Martino went on to report, the Mets are looking for business-side candidates to replace team president Sandy Alderson.

In the long-term future, they could still pursue a president of baseball operations, and Milwaukee's David Stearns will be a free agent after 2023. But for now, Eppler will remain in the driver's seat as the Mets look to build a sustainable winner through player development and analytics.

Although the Mets' season ended in disappointment, they will roll into the offseason with the same hierarchy with Eppler as their main decision maker on the baseball side of things.

In addition to Eppler, manager Buck Showalter's job is safe as well, as The New York Post reported.

Read More:

- Brandon Nimmo 'Definitely Interested' in Re-Signing With Mets

- Jacob deGrom has 'No Clue' if He'll be Back With Mets

- Mets' Chris Bassitt Not Focused on Potential Free Agency

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.