New York Mets Pitcher Tylor Megill Nearing Rehab Assignment

New York Mets pitcher Tylor Megill nearing rehab assignment.

The red-hot New York Mets, who have won a season-high six-games in a row and are 35-17 in 2022, could be getting a much-needed reinforcement back very soon. 

Tylor Megill is progressing towards a return to the Mets' starting rotation. 

According to a source, Megill (biceps tendinitis) will throw another bullpen session on Friday. The Mets, who want Megill to go out on a rehab assignment before rejoining the big-league rotation, will determine next steps after the righty's next scheduled bullpen later in the week.

If all goes well, Megill could potentially be in line to make a rehab start as early as Sunday based off his current five-day schedule - unless the Mets decide he needs an additional bullpen after Friday. Prior to the Mets-Nationals series finale on Wednesday, manager Buck Showalter told reporters that Megill is nearing a rehab assignment. The skipper also did not rule out the possibility of the 26-year-old rejoining the rotation at some point during the Mets' upcoming 10-game west coast road trip. Should Megill require just one rehab outing, that could mean a possible return from the IL during the Mets' final series of their road trip against the Anaheim Angels (weekend of June 10-12). 

The righty faced live hitters at Citi Field on Tuesday and was said to have come out of it feeling good afterward. Megill will now have to toss an additional bullpen, which could be his final hurdle before beginning a rehab assignment. 

Megill, who initially replaced injured ace Jacob deGrom in the Mets' rotation, is 4-2 on the season with a 4.41 ERA across seven starts. However, he had a 2.93 ERA through his first six outings, before a rough performance against the Washington Nationals, in which he got tagged for a career-high eight earned runs on May 11. Shortly thereafter, it was discovered that Megill was dealing with biceps tendinitis, and he has been on the IL ever since. Now he is close to making a return. 

Megill and ace Max Scherzer (oblique strain) have been sidelined since mid-May. David Peterson and Trevor Williams have filled in nicely for this tandem, but the Mets could certainly use Megill back in their rotation for the end of a difficult road trip with the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and Angels. 

