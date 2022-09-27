With just eight games left to play in the regular season, the playoff bound Mets received a much-needed off-day on Monday after a six-game roadtrip in Milwaukee and Oakland.

So without further ado, let's jump into answering some fan questions for this week's mailbag.

First up, we have the question that was asked the most, which is regarding the elephant in the room: The struggles of Darin Ruf.

Playoffs Mets Rebo, @SportsRebo: Does Darin Ruf make the playoff roster? Especially for a team with World Series aspirations, feels like they can’t be giving away at-bats to him.

The Ruf trade hasn't worked out from the get go for the Mets. Ruf, who has served in a DH platoon with Daniel Vogelbach, playing against left-handed pitching, has gone just 10-for-66 at the dish since becoming a Met.

That said, as much as Ruf has struggled, It's hard to envision New York going with inexperienced rookie Mark Vientos, who has 25 career at-bats, over Ruf's .891 OPS against lefties in his career in the postseason.

Right now, it appears that Ruf will be included on the Mets' playoff roster. However, if Brett Baty (torn UCL in thumb), who is progressing nicely in his rehab, can make it back some time in the postseason, Ruf's spot could be in jeopardy. In this scenario, Eduardo Escobar could possibly DH against left-handed pitching, while Baty would play third base. But this is a bit of a long shot, given Baty is coming off thumb surgery.

Sean Flanagan, @flakyflanagan: What do you think is the most likely scenario for the weekend series with the Braves as the hurricane approaches? Neutral site? Move to NY? Whatever games can’t get in are just cancelled?

Hurricane Ian is expected to bring rain to the Atlanta, Georgia area over the weekend, in which the Mets are scheduled to play the Braves for a three-game set.

With the MLB regular season set to conclude on Wednesday October 5, before the Wild Card round begins on October 7, there really isn't room for the Mets and Braves to makeup any games.

The Mets and Braves are battling for the NL East division title, so should the weather forecast reveal limited windows to get this weekend's games in at Truist Park, the league may have to consider moving the series to a neutral site.

X- Wyatt, @WaddleHOF: Will the Mets pursue Aaron Judge in the offseason?

Aaron Judge, who is one home run away from tying the great Roger Maris' American League record of 61 long balls in a season, will be highly sought after in the offseason once free agency begins.

Regarding whether the Mets will pursue him, I'd be shocked if they didn't show some level of interest. At the very least, billionaire owner Steve Cohen could jack up the price for the Yankees and other teams that will be bidding for Judge's services.

Although the Mets have notched an impressive 97 wins and counting in 2022, they certainly could have used another middle of the order bat this season. A lineup consisting of Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Aaron Judge hitting consecutively is one that would be lethal.

