New York Mets viewed as possible landing spot for Red Sox star Rafael Devers
One of the most fascinating stories to follow in the MLB this season has been the growing discord between the Boston Red Sox and their star slugger Rafael Devers, who signed a 10-year, $313.5 million contract extension with Boston back in January 2023.
After the Red Sox signed Alex Bregman in free agency this past offseason, many believed Bregman would take over third base while Devers would become a DH. However, Devers made it exceedingly clear that he had no interest in doing anything but play third base, regardless of whether it was in his team's best interest.
Ultimately, Devers agreed to play DH (albeit reluctantly) so Bregman could play third. However, when Boston first baseman Triston Casas suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in his left knee earlier this month and needed season-ending surgery, the Red Sox brass made it clear that they wanted Devers to play first base in his stead.
Then Devers made it clear that he had no interest in playing first base.
These recent comments from the slugger have seemed to widen a gap between Devers and Boston's front office to the point where a trade now seems like a possibility.
And in a May 13 article that assessed Devers' most likely trade destinations, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller listed the New York Mets as his seventh-most likely landing spot.
"If Pete Alonso opts out and actually leaves Queens this offseason, the Mets instantly become a much more serious suitor for a top-tier corner infielder. But re-upping with the Polar Bear feels more likely than trading for Devers," Miller wrote.
While it seems pretty unlikely the Mets could want to alter their current roster in order to acquire Defers, the thought of adding him to their lineup alongside Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, and Francisco Lindor is fascinating.