Pete Alonso admits uncertainty about Mets future
New York Mets fans almost experienced a 2025 season without star slugger Pete Alonso. For most of the past offseason, it seemed likely that Alonso would be signing with a new team in free agency after spending his entire career in New York before that point.
Of course, Alonso went on to sign a two-year, $54 million contract in February (which includes a player opt-out option after this 2025 campaign) and became a member of the Mets once again. And he's now on pace to produce the best season of his career.
While Alonso's success is obviously a huge benefit for New York, it also essentially guarantees that he's going to opt out and test the free agency waters in order to secure a longer-term contract.
Alonso got honest about his future when speaking with the media before the MLB Home Run Derby on July 14.
"I mean, if it works out, you know?" Alonso said when asked whether he wants to stay with the Mets after 2025, per an X post from SNY. "It would be really special to. But again, there's a lot of things that happen business-wise, and a lot of unpredictable things that happen in free agency... But I'm happy that I stayed. This is a great team, a great group of guys.
"But yeah. We'll see what happens business-wise, nothing is guaranteed," he continued.
When asked about his looming free agency, Alonso added, "I mean, I've got to finish this year out strong, I've got to finish this year healthy. Ultimately, right now, I'm thinking about what I can do to help my team every single day. The free agency stuff, I'm not worried about that right now. I'm sure at the end of the year, I'll have plenty of time to think about that," per SNY.
Thankfully, Mets fans also have Alonso for the rest of this season before worrying too much about his future.