Unsung hurler could be Mets' perfect trade deadline target
It has been made abundantly clear that adding another starting pitcher is going to be one of the New York Mets' top priorities before the July 31 trade deadline.
While there are several ace-caliber starters expected to become available (such as Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, and Sandy Alcantara), Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns has shown time and time again that he's not keen to give away a haul of top prospects in return for a top-of-the-line starter, especially one who doesn't have much team control time.
Therefore, it's more likely that the shrewd Stearns will seek out a more under-the-radar pitcher with not as flashy a name at the deadline, whom he can acquire without too much collateral in terms of prospects.
And in a July 9 article from The Athletic, the Mets were seen as a top potential trade destination for Cincinnati Reds starter Nick Martinez.
Martinez (who The Athletic called the No. 23 best player available on the trade market) has a 7-9 record with a 4.78 ERA and 76 strikeouts this season in 111 innings pitched.
While this constitutes a down year for the 34-year-old (shown by his career 4.18 ERA), he seems like a prime candidate to have a strong second half, especially if he can join a contending team.
Martinez would likely fill in somewhere in the middle of the Mets' rotation, and could become a key bullpen piece in the playoffs if New York were to make it that far. It's also hard to imagine they'd need to part with a top prospect in order to bring him on board.