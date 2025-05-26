Pete Alonso breaks longest home run drought in Mets' series win
The New York Mets won a huge series against the defending World Series champions over the weekend.
After going 2-4 during their six-game road trip, the Mets took two out of three from the Los Angeles Dodgers. They held on to win the finale on Sunday against the Dodgers' high-powered offense, 3-1, to move back to 11 games over .500 at 32-21.
Even though Kodai Senga and New York's bullpen were able to hold the Dodgers' lineup in check, perhaps the biggest story on the night came from their power-hitting first baseman, Pete Alonso. Alonso entered Sunday's game going 65 at-bats since his last home run, which was the longest stretch of his career.
In his first at-bat of the night with his team already down 1-0, the Polar Bear slugged his first home run since May 5 and his tenth home run of the season to give the Mets a 2-1 lead.
Alonso is now just 16 home runs away from surpassing Darryl Strawberry as the home run leader in Mets franchise history.
This was certainly an important at-bat for Alonso as the Mets scratched across one more run against Los Angeles to hold on to a two-run victory. While Alonso was happy to finally snap his home run drought, the first baseman credited his team's ability to pick up the win against a formidable team like the Dodgers; he also credited Juan Soto for hustling down the first base line, which allowed Alonso to give the Amazins' the lead with his big swing.
"It felt good, but ultimately, this is about team wins," Alonso told reporters after the game. "Senga did a great job battling...Juan did a great job hustling, Tyrone [Taylor], wow, what a throw and I was just really happy to put us up front and respond back."
Carlos Mendoza also expressed how nice it was to see Alonso finally snap his home run drought, saying to reporters after the game, "Hopefully they come in bunches now."
Alonso and the Mets hope he can get back into a rhythm offensively as the ballclub continues its nine-game homestand with a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox, which begins on Monday.