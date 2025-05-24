Mets arch rival called fit for Pete Alonso in free agency
The New York Mets front office seems like masterminds given what Pete Alonso has done for the club ever since re-signing with New York on a two-year, $54 million deal (which includes a player opt-out after the 2025 campaign) this past offseason.
Heading into New York's May 24 game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Alonso is hitting .287 with a .918 OPS, 9 home runs, and 38 RBIs. While he has slowed down some since his scalding hot start to the season, the Polar Bear is still on track to produce one of the best seasons of his MLB career.
While there's no question that the Mets are ecstatic about how Alonso has done so far, there is one downside to his success: That he's likely to exercise his player opt-out and test the free agency waters again later this year. And if Alonso keeps hitting like he has, he will earn a deal that's much bigger than what the Mets gave him back in February.
One would imagine that the Mets will make a push to re-sign him. However, they won't be alone. And in a May 21 article, The Athletic's MLB insider Jim Bowden conveyed that one of the Mets' biggest rivals will likely be in play for his services.
Bowden asserted that the Philadelphia Phillies would appear to be a fit for Alonso, especially because star first baseman Bryce Harper has said in the past that he's open to moving back to the outfield if Alonso were to join the team.
Bowden also listed the Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners, and Boston Red Sox as other clubs that would seemingly make sense for Alonso in free agency.
Thankfully, Mets fans still have a full season with Alonso on their roster before they need to begin worrying about where he'll be playing in 2026.