Pete Alonso closing in on Mets' all-time home run record
Pete Alonso is getting closer to becoming a permanent mark in the New York Mets' history books.
With his home run in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels, Alonso's career homer tally has reached 248, all with the Mets. He is just four homers away from tying Darryl Strawberry's original record, and five away from taking the title himself.
Alonso is finally breaking out of his mid-season slump after getting off to a ridiculously hot start in 2025. His 22nd home run of the season came at the perfect time; the clutch three-run shot broke the game open and paced the Mets to a 6-3 victory, their fourth in a row.
Alonso has proven to be a core piece of the Mets' offense throughout his career. However, it has become especially apparent this year, as he may be having his best all-around season in addition to pursuing franchise greatness. The 30-year-old is hitting .272/.366/.518 with 22 homers and 80 RBI through 103 games.
The Mets have had there fair share of iconic hitters, like the aforementioned Strawberry, Mike Piazza, and David Wright, to name a few. Alonso, even without being the number one home run hitter, has joined that class. The slugger has the chance to opt out of his newly signed two-year contract with New York, but he also has the chance to be a Met for life.
Alonso is also no stranger to hitting timely home runs, as he's come up time and time again in big moments. He has 50 career homers in high leverage situations, along with 24 career home runs in the ninth inning and extra innings. Don't forget his strong 2024 postseason either, which featured the most incredible swing of his career that gave the Mets the Wild Card win in Milwaukee.
The Polar Bear is so close to solidifying his status as the greatest power hitter the Mets have ever had. And fans can only hope that he will become a Met for life and continue to send balls over the fence wearing the orange and blue.