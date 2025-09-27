Pete Alonso free agency prediction raises eyebrows amid Mets collapse
It's no secret that the New York Mets are on the verge of one of the most stunning second-half collapses in recent MLB memory.
The Mets are currently on the outside looking in of the NL Wild Card picture heading into their September 27 showdown against the Miami Marlins. While all it would take is a Cincinnati Reds loss and a Mets victory to put them back into position, it's hard to think New York can put together nine innings of adequate enough baseball to secure a victory right now.
While it's easy to point fingers about who deserves blame for the Mets being in this position after having been baseball's best team over the first two months of the season, one person who shouldn't get much blame is first baseman Pete Alonso, as he has produced a career 2025 campaign to this point.
Alonso is going to opt out of his current deal and become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, just as he was last winter. There's no question that the Polar Bear is disappointed about how his team has performed down the stretch, and there's a case to be made that the Mets' failures could cause him to cut ties with the franchise and seek greener pastures elsewhere.
MLB Expert Predicts Pete Alonso Will Re-Sign With Mets
However, that isn't what Bleacher Report's Erik Beaston thinks Alonso will do, as he predicted Alonso would re-sign with New York in a September 26 article.
"[Alonso] will opt out and look for a better contract, be that with the Mets or elsewhere. He is on the older side, and is a right hander at first, but he has come through in the biggest moments of the season for New York, including a walk-off home run that halted a disastrous eight-game skid late in the season," Beaston wrote.
"Synonymous with the Mets since his arrival in 2019, it would feel rather wrong for Alonso to call anywhere but Queens home, even if he would be a fit in Boston or San Francisco and would almost certainly get big offers from either of those two clubs."
Beaston then added, "Alonso has already expressed his desire to stay in the Big Apple. Considering the two sides were able to come to an agreement last year, and the Mets have the money to finish any deal they want, the former Florida Gator staying put feels like the eventual outcome."
Mets fans are hoping that Beaston's prediction is right, and that Alonso will remain with the Mets for years to come.