Pete Alonso gets real about Darryl Strawberry relationship

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso spoke about his relationship with Darryl Strawberry amid tying his franchise home run record.

Grant Young

Jun 8, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) rounds the bases on a two run home run in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
On August 9, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso hit his 252nd career MLB home run, all of which have come while he was playing with New York. As a result, he tied MLB legend Darryl Strawberry for the most home runs in Mets franchise history.

This is obviously a massive milestone, and any time that a modern player can be included in the same sentence as an icon of the sport (such as Strawberry) is awesome to behold. And what's perhaps most impressive is the amount of time of took Alonso to reach Strawberry's record.

It took Alonso 963 games and 4,109 plate appearances to reach this 252 home run mark. Strawberry, on the other hand, did so in 1,109 games and 4,549 plate appearances. In other words, it took Alonso almost an entire season less time to achieve this mark.

Pete Alonso Speaks About Relationship With Darryl Strawberry

Mike Puma of the New York Post published an August 10 article that centered on Alonso tying Strawberry's Mets franchise record. And at one point in the article, Alonso is quoted as speaking about his relationship with the New York icon.

“The fact that [Strawberry and I] have an in-person, face-to-face relationship is awesome,” Alonso said. “He’s just one of those guys that means so much to this organization.”

When asked about becoming New York's franchise home run leader, Alonso added, “To say you are a franchise leader, it’s special. Not many people get to say that. You have the runway to play here. I have been here seven years, and with my game and skill set, if you were to tell me that, it would be like, ‘OK, yeah, sweet, checks out.’ ”

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) hits a three-run home run on September 19, 2022
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) hits a three-run home run off of Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes during the fourth inning of their game Monday, September 19, 2022 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wis. Brewers19 6 / MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Darryl Strawberry "Happy" For Pete Alonso Tying His Home Run Record

Strawberry also praised Alonso when speaking with reporters on August 7, saying, “I think too many players [who] played professional sports always think their records should stand and no one should break [them], and that’s not true. There are going to be players that come along that will break their record, and I’m happy for Pete. Because he’s a good guy.

“He’s not one of the bad guys in baseball. He’s a guy that loves playing in New York, and hopefully he’ll achieve it soon," Strawberry added.

Alonso's next opportunity to secure the Mets' franchise home run record outright over Strawberry will arrive on August 12, when New York faces their division rival Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.

