Pete Alonso gets real about Darryl Strawberry relationship
On August 9, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso hit his 252nd career MLB home run, all of which have come while he was playing with New York. As a result, he tied MLB legend Darryl Strawberry for the most home runs in Mets franchise history.
This is obviously a massive milestone, and any time that a modern player can be included in the same sentence as an icon of the sport (such as Strawberry) is awesome to behold. And what's perhaps most impressive is the amount of time of took Alonso to reach Strawberry's record.
Read more: New York Mets star in 'ultimate pressure cooker' to perform
It took Alonso 963 games and 4,109 plate appearances to reach this 252 home run mark. Strawberry, on the other hand, did so in 1,109 games and 4,549 plate appearances. In other words, it took Alonso almost an entire season less time to achieve this mark.
Pete Alonso Speaks About Relationship With Darryl Strawberry
Mike Puma of the New York Post published an August 10 article that centered on Alonso tying Strawberry's Mets franchise record. And at one point in the article, Alonso is quoted as speaking about his relationship with the New York icon.
“The fact that [Strawberry and I] have an in-person, face-to-face relationship is awesome,” Alonso said. “He’s just one of those guys that means so much to this organization.”
When asked about becoming New York's franchise home run leader, Alonso added, “To say you are a franchise leader, it’s special. Not many people get to say that. You have the runway to play here. I have been here seven years, and with my game and skill set, if you were to tell me that, it would be like, ‘OK, yeah, sweet, checks out.’ ”
Darryl Strawberry "Happy" For Pete Alonso Tying His Home Run Record
Strawberry also praised Alonso when speaking with reporters on August 7, saying, “I think too many players [who] played professional sports always think their records should stand and no one should break [them], and that’s not true. There are going to be players that come along that will break their record, and I’m happy for Pete. Because he’s a good guy.
“He’s not one of the bad guys in baseball. He’s a guy that loves playing in New York, and hopefully he’ll achieve it soon," Strawberry added.
Alonso's next opportunity to secure the Mets' franchise home run record outright over Strawberry will arrive on August 12, when New York faces their division rival Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.