Pete Alonso hits 250th career home run, closing in on Strawberry
Pete Alonso is on the brink of New York Mets immortality.
On Saturday, the longtime fan favorite crushed a three-run home run in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants, his 250th major league career home run.
It marked a major milestone, as Alonso became just the fifth player in MLB history to achieve 250 home runs within seven seasons at the major league level. The other four are Ralph Kiner, Albert Pujols, Ryan Howard, and Eddie Mathews; this is truly elite company for Alonso, as that list includes two Hall of Famers (Kiner and Mathews) and an imminent Hall of Famer (Pujols).
Since debuting in 2019, Alonso has taken the league by storm — most notably during his rookie campaign, when he broke Aaron Judge’s single-season rookie home run record with 53. Now, 197 home runs later, Alonso has reached another major milestone at just 30 years old.
The Mets' first baseman is now just three home runs away from breaking Darryl Strawberry’s franchise record for all-time home runs, a mark that has stood since 1991. Once Alonso achieves it, he will permanently cement himself as the greatest power hitter in Mets history, joining the ranks of franchise legends like Strawberry, David Wright, and Mike Piazza.
Alonso’s season has been filled with ups and downs, with more downs recently as he battled a major slump before hitting home run number 249 yesterday. The Mets will need Alonso to keep heating up as they sit just half a game behind the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the National League East. Currently enduring a four-game losing streak, the Mets could find a turning point if the Polar Bear gets hot and starts swinging with his usual power.
Regardless, Alonso is etching his name into the history books, with every swing now carrying the weight of history.