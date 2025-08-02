Mets 'Fab Four' continues to slump even in face of team success
It is no secret that the New York Mets have stacked the top of their order. With Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, and Pete Alonso, the Mets have a star-studded group that should evoke fear in any pitcher that has to face them.
As of late, however, the "Fab Four", as coined by owner Steve Cohen, has been anything but fabulous. This group of superstars is supposed to hold the Mets' lineup high above the rest, but right now they are sinking. And when this group is struggling, so does the team.
The top of New York's order has been pretty quiet since the return from the All-Star break. In his last 15 games, Lindor is hitting .138/.152/.215 and Alonso is looking even worse at .098/.175/.176. Soto and Nimmo have fared a bit better, but not much.
The reality is, the "Fab Four" is silent. They have been creating nearly zero impact on the team's offense in this last stretch.
The group showed signs of breaking out of their slump on Friday against San Francisco; Lindor and Soto hit back-to-back singles to score a run, and Alonso's sacrifice fly scored another to tie the game in the eighth. But that success needs to be more consistent, as the quartet was unable to bring in the tying run in the tenth inning of a 4-3 defeat.
The trade deadline has passed and New York made enough moves to make a serious path to the postseason. Adding Cedric Mullins for an extra bat and creating a super-bullpen have made the Mets a serious contender, but that all depends on the offense, and more specifically, the top of the order stepping up to the challenge.
This quartet is the key to a winning season in Queens. When the "Fab Four" is rolling, the Mets are rolling. And when they are not, the Mets are not. So now is the time.