Pete Alonso reacts to tying franchise legend on Mets' all-time RBI list
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso made multiple standout defensive plays in Tuesday's series-opening win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, but his most momentous achievement occurred at the plate in the fourth inning.
With a solo home run, Alonso tied Ed Kranepool—the longest-tenured player in Mets history—for fifth place on the franchise’s all-time RBI list with 614. Only Howard Johnson, Mike Piazza, Darryl Strawberry, and David Wright have driven in more runs while wearing a Mets uniform.
When informed of the feat during his postgame interview, Alonso expressed his excitement.
“Oh, sick. That’s awesome, hell yeah,” Alonso exclaimed. “We’ve had such a tremendous amount of guys come through this organization who are just absolute ballers. To be on that list…I mean, that’s really cool. It’s an honor for sure.”
Alonso added that it was “awesome” to tie Kranepool, who he referred to as one of the cornerstones in Mets history. Every uniformed member of the Mets in 2025 wears a No. 7 patch on their jersey sleeve in honor of Kranepool, who passed away last September at the age of 79.
Kranepool debuted at age 17 with the original Mets in 1962 and spent his entire 18-year major league career with the franchise, helping them win a World Series in 1969. The lefty-hitting first baseman remains among the franchise’s all-time top 10 in many statistical categories, including games played (1,853), plate appearances (5,997), hits (1,418), and total bases (2,047).
Alonso, 30, has also spent his entire professional career with the Mets—a run that was in danger of ending when he tested free agency and went unsigned through the beginning of February. Ultimately, the four-time All-Star decided to remain in Queens on a two-year, $54 million deal that includes an opt-out after this season, giving him another chance to pursue a long-term contract.
Early on, Alonso’s bet on himself appears to be paying off. Through 30 games, the 6-foot-3 slugger is hitting a scorching .346/.462/.664 with seven home runs, while ranking within the top three in the league in both OPS (1.126) and RBIs (28).
Alonso is just 16 RBIs away from passing Johnson on the Mets’ all-time leaderboard and 42 away from taking the third spot from Piazza.
Catching Strawberry’s total of 733 may take another season to accomplish. Of course, that would require another extension with the Mets, barring a shocking decision to forego his opt-out and instead play for the $24 million he is currently owed in 2026.
That being said, another one of Strawberry’s records is well within reach for the Polar Bear. After Tuesday’s homer, Alonso is only 20 away from sitting atop the Mets’ all-time leaderboard in that category. He has never finished with fewer than 34 home runs in a full season.