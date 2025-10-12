Pete Alonso reveals main focus amid Mets offseason
The New York Mets are going to have a very busy and interesting offseason ahead of them as they look to rebound from a catastrophic second half of their 2025 season.
While there are several important roster decisions New York must have between now and Opening Day 2026, the biggest one regards star slugger Pete Alonso, who is going to become an unrestricted free agent for the second consecutive offseason.
The Mets were able to sign Alonso to a two-year, $54 million deal (that included a player opt-out) after a rollercoaster offseason of negotiations last winter. While Alonso wanted a longer-term contract, teams were hesitant to offer it to him because there were concerns about Alonso's productivity potentially diminishing as he entered his 30s, along with the fact that there were several good first basemen available on the market.
However, given that Alonso put together a career-best 2025 campaign where he hit .272 with an .871 OPS, 38 home runs, and 126 RBIs, and the first base market in free agency is more sparse than last year, Alonso is likely going to get a more desirable deal.
The questions is whether the Mets will be the team to give it to him.
Pete Alonso Explains Non-Baseball Focus During Mets Offseason
Alonso is going to be a very busy man in the months to come, and not necessarily because of his imminent free agency. Instead, he and his wife, Haley, welcomed their first child into the world on September 21, which was the same day that New York lost a home game to the Washington Nationals.
The couple celebrated this with an Instagram post on October 9 that was captioned, "09/21/25 🤍 the night we welcomed our son into the world," which featured two photos of their baby.
Alonso is clearly aware of how much a newborn baby is going to demand of him, as he was quoted in an October 11 article from Mike Puma of the New York Post saying that his biggest focus this offseason is going to be fatherhood, rather than anything regarding free agency.
Of course, this doesn't mean that Alonso is going to avoid negotiations, and it instead suggests that he might be delegating more to his agent, Scott Boras, than he did last year.
If Alonso has indeed played his final game in a Mets uniform, perhaps his son will be wearing one in the very distant future.