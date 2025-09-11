Pete Alonso's blunt assessment of Juan Soto's personality raises eyebrows
There was a lot of interest about how New York Mets slugger Juan Soto would acclimate to his new team after signing a 15-year, $765 million deal this past offseason.
For much of spring training and the early portion of the season, a common discussion point within the Mets' fan community was whether Soto seemed to be enjoying his time in the dugout and clubhouse.
All the way up until the Mets faced the Yankees (for whom Soto played in 2024) from May 16-18, Yankees fans on social media tried to push the idea that the 26-year-old slugger looked miserable with his new squad, and used his relatively subpar start to the season as proof of that.
There is no more chatter of the sort. Not only has Soto put together another season that deserves NL MVP consideration, but he has clearly developed a strong rapport with many teammates and is a key part of the great clubhouse camaraderie that New York's roster has fostered.
Pete Alonso Gets Honest About Juan Soto's Personality
Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has become a fan favorite because of what he has done on the field for the past six seasons. Yet, the community also adores his personality and blunt manner of speaking.
This is why Mets fans will get a kick out of what Alonso had to say about Juan Soto's personality during a September 10 interview on The Show: A NY Post baseball podcast with Joel Sherman & Jon Heyman.
"He's just the same guy every day. He has been, for me, I just think he's really quiet and reserved. He's focused, and he just lives, breathes, and eats baseball. That's really it," Alonso said of Soto when asked about what he's like in the locker room.
"For me, I just see that he loves ball. Like, that's it. He lives, breathes, eats baseball. The amount of locked-in focus he has been the same every single day," Alonso added. "You look at his first half, it's like, he could have easily been an All-Star and selected... but I definitely don't think the down year thing that people were saying was fair, because it wasn't. That's just how great he is."
It's interesting to hear Alonso talk about Soto's "really quiet and reserved" personality, given that that's the opposite of how Soto plays.
But perhaps that's how he's able to shine on the field without letting the bright lights that playing in New York brings get to him.