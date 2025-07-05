Pirates closer could be on Mets trade radar
While the New York Mets' bullpen has struggled as a whole over the past month or so, closer Edwin Diaz has remained rock solid throughout the season.
Diaz currently has a 1.85 ERA, 18 saves, and 51 strikeouts in 34 innings pitched this season, which is all but guaranteed to earn him a trip to his third MLB All-Star Game. Therefore, the Mets don't need to seek a trade for a ninth inning guy as this year's trade deadline approaches.
Then again, this doesn't necessarily mean they couldn't acquire another team's closer and make him either a setup man or a high-leverage reliever to help bridge the gap to Diaz. And this seems to be the sentiment that Will Sammon and Tim Britton of The Athletic shared in a July 4 article, noting that Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar would appear to be a good trade fit for the Mets.
While the Pirates are 7-3 in their last 10 games (which includes a dominant three-game sweep over the Mets at the end of June), they're still expected to be sellers at the deadline. And Bednar, who has a 2.73 ERA, 12 saves, and 42 strikeouts in 29.2 innings pitched this season, will be one of their most sought-after players.
New York's front office would likely have to part ways with solid prospects in order to bring Bednar on board. However, the added stability in the back end of games would go a long way in easing concerns about whether the Mets' bullpen is solid enough to make a World Series run.