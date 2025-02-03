Potential Mets’ Free Agent Option Jack Flaherty Goes Back to Tigers
With just two weeks until Spring Training, another potential starting pitching target for the New York Mets has re-signed with his former team.
The Mets have done well to bolster their bullpen in recent weeks with the additions of A.J. Minter and Ryne Stanek. With pitchers and catchers set to report on February 14th, all eyes have been on the Mets to make a move to improve their starting rotation.
On Sunday evening, as first reported by MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN, one of the top remaining free-agent starters was scooped up by the Detroit Tigers. Former Los Angeles Dodger Jack Flaherty signed a two-year deal with the Tigers worth $35 million with an opt-out after the 2025 season. It is Flaherty’s second stint in Detroit after starting the 2024 season with the Tigers before being traded to the Dodgers midseason at the deadline.
Across 28 games for both the Tigers and Dodgers, Flaherty posted a 13-7 record with a 3.17 ERA and 1.068 WHIP. After the Dodgers added free agent Blake Snell and international prospect Roki Sasaki, there wasn’t much room left in the rotation for Flaherty. The Dodgers also expect to have reigning National League MVP Shohei Ohtani pitching again by May.
The Mets will anchor their rotation behind ace Kodai Senga and the returning Sean Manaea. They also added several new faces, including former Yankee closer Clay Holmes who will be a starter, Frankie Montas, and Griffin Canning. The group certainly has its fair share of question marks, including if Holmes can make a smooth transition to take on a starter’s workload. The Mets will also be banking on Montas, Canning, David Peterson, Paul Blackburn and Tylor Megill providing some consistency to the back of the rotation.
The starting pitcher pool is getting thinner by the day, with few options left for teams like the Mets who want to add some pitching depth. Flaherty and former Met Max Scherzer, who recently signed with the Toronto Blue Jays, were the top two names left ahead of Spring Training.
Right-hander Nick Pivetta is a name that's still out there on the free agent market. The Mets checked in on Pivetta in December but he has a qualifying offer attached to him. New York would have to surrender a compensatory draft pick if they were to sign the 31-year-old hurler.
That said, the Mets would also gain a pick if first baseman Pete Alonso signs with another team. The Mets could potentially make a serious run at Pivetta if Alonso departs.
The Mets were never linked to Flaherty this offseason even though he would've been an upgrade to the front of their rotation. Now they no longer have the possibility of trying to wait out his market for his price to drop.