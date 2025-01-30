Ex-Mets Ace Max Scherzer Signs With Blue Jays; What it Could Mean For Pete Alonso
Future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer has found a new home as he enters his age-41 season in 2025.
The right-handed starter and former New York Mets ace is in agreement with the Toronto Blue Jays on a one-year, $15.5 million deal, as sources confirmed to Mets On SI Thursday.
The New York Post's Jon Heyman had the agreement and years and USA Today's Bob Nightengale was on the contract figures.
Scherzer threw in front of teams at Cressey Sports Performance's pro day last week in Palm Beach, Fla. The Blue Jays, Mets, Yankees, Dodgers, Cubs, Phillies, Braves and Red Sox were there scouting the veteran hurler and came away impressed, per sources.
This led to advanced talks between Scherzer's camp and the Blue Jays and resulted in a deal, which had been in the works since the end of last week. Toronto had been the favorites to land Scherzer for a while now.
The Mets had some level of interest in reuniting with Scherzer, but not at that price point and the veteran doesn't really fit their current roster mold that's heavy on starting pitching depth.
Per sources, Toronto's goal was to land two of Scherzer, Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman as they continue to attempt to extend homegrown star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. They already signed Anthony Santander, Jeff Hoffman, brought back Yimi Garcia and acquired Andres Gimenez. One of Alonso or Bregman would have them sitting pretty as a Wild Card contender in a weak American League.
The Blue Jays' leadership group has several members on the hot seat including GM Ross Atkins and president and CEO Mark Shapiro who is entering the final year of his contract. A playoff season at a minimum could save everyone's jobs.
There is also some belief amongst Toronto brass that adding Scherzer could enhance their chances of landing Alonso given the close relationship they formed during their time together with the Mets. They're also both represented by agent Scott Boras.
The Blue Jays have been in contact with Bregman throughout the offseason as well, who is another Boras client.
The Mets are now back in talks with Alonso after Saturday's public display of displeasure to fans from team owner Steve Cohen regarding negotiations.
Francisco Lindor has also let Mets management know that he would like them to retain Alonso. Lindor's word holds a lot of weight with the Cohen family due to his close relationship with them. Not to mention, the NL MVP runner-up is the clear-cut leader in the Mets' clubhouse.
Alonso's market has not materialized the way he would've hoped. Other than the Mets, Blue Jays and a meeting with the Los Angeles Angels a week ago, Alonso's options appear to be thin. Coming back to the Mets is still the best and most logical plan for both sides.
Will it ultimately happen? Time will tell whether the Blue Jays and/or Mets up their offers and common ground is met. From the outside looking in, Alonso' heart is clearly in New York where he has spent his entire six-year MLB career as a franchise cornerstone with the Mets.
If Alonso re-signs with the Mets, it will likely be on a short-term deal with opt-outs. The 30-year-old could retest the market next year with a big season at the plate in 2025. Alonso is just 27 homers away from breaking the Mets all-time franchise record. That number is less than he has averaged across a full campaign in his career, so it's more than attainable this upcoming season if the durable Alonso stays healthy and performs hitting in the cleanup spot and protecting Lindor, Juan Soto and Mark Vientos.
Should Alonso choose Toronto, the Mets could pivot by trading for a right-handed first baseman which they've been talking to teams about.
At the end of last week, the Detroit Tigers were looking for two top 15 ranked prospects in exchange for first baseman Spencer Torkelson who has been replaced by Colt Keith. This asking price seems to be a bit high for a former No. 1 overall draft pick who was demoted last season to the minors and lost his starting job, meaning his trade value has plummeted.
The easiest path that makes the most sense would be for the Mets to swap third baseman Baty Baty for Torkelson, as both are 25-years-old and ex-top prospects who could both benefit from a change of scenery. It's unknown if the Tigers would accept that deal straight up but from the Mets' perspective it's a no brainer if they want to keep Vientos at third base.
The Mets have also been talking to the Orioles about Ryan Mountcastle with Baltimore looking for young controllable arms in return. New York has Tylor Megill and Jose Butto who they could potentially offer, both right-handers are depth pieces that have shown promise.
Starting pitcher Nick Pivetta is a name the Mets like and have shown interest in this offseason. The righty has a qualifying offer attached to him, which would offset if Alonso leaves.
The Mets have been talking to the San Diego Padres about starters Dylan Cease and Michael King, each hurler is a one-year rental. The Atlanta Braves have shown interest in the pair as well.
The Mets are trying to acquire a first baseman and a starting pitcher. Who those players might be is still in question but there are multiple options currently on the table.