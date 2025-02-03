Mets Target Dylan Cease Gets Honest About Trade Rumors
The New York Mets have been in contact with the San Diego Padres about potentially acquiring elite starting pitcher Dylan Cease.
A January 2 article from Pat Ragazzo of Mets on SI wrote, "Per sources, the Padres are asking teams for at least three top 25 prospects for the 29-year-old Cease. King is expected to draw a lesser package."
He later added, "Cease is set to make $13.75 million in 2025 and Marte is making $20.75 million. The Mets are willing to pay down a portion of Marte's salary in a trade and have already attempted to deal him this offseason. By swapping their salaries, the Mets could send an additional $7 million at least to offset the players' deals."
Despite the Mets' apparent interest, it seems unlikely that Cease will be traded there at this point. But there's certainly still a chance it could happen, considering how quickly negotiations could change if the right player gets added to a potential trade package.
San Diego had its annual Padres FanFest on February 1. Cease was present, and at one point, he addressed his being on the trade block.
"You just focus on the task at hand," Cease said, per a February 1 article from AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. "It's just part of the business, really."
He later added, "I love San Diego. I love it here, and I would definitely love to stay here."
These comments haven't kept him and fellow Padres starting pitcher Michael King (who is also reportedly on the trade block) from joking about potentially being dealt elsewhere with each other.
"It's a good opportunity to get some good jabs in," Cease said, alluding to him and King spending this offseason joking about which of them would be dealt.
Both Cease and King would require quite a haul if they were to get traded right now. But given that their value will decrease closer to the trade deadline (since they're both in the final year of their contracts and will presumably already have spent half of a season in San Diego), perhaps the Mets will be more inclined to trade for either one of them then, if need be.