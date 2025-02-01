Mets Trading For Dylan Cease is 'Unlikely' For This Reason, Per Insider
In a January 27 article, The Athletic's MLB insider Ken Rosenthal wrote, "One reason the open market remains clogged is that teams continue to discuss trades. The Seattle Mariners’ Luis Castillo and San Diego Padres’ Dylan Cease and Michael King, for example, are among the starting pitchers who remain in play."
This sparked some intrigue over whether the New York Mets might inquire into trading for either Cease or King. While they seemingly already have enough starting pitching depth, the ever-present risk of injuries makes it so there can never be enough quality starters available on an MLB team.
On January 29, Mets On SI's Pat Ragazzo wrote, "According to sources briefed on the situation, the Mets have spoken to the San Diego Padres about star pitchers Dylan Cease and Michael King who are both available via trade."
While this might sound optimistic, The Athletic's Will Sammon explained why the prospect of Cease heading to Queens is highly unlikely (at this point) in a January 31 article.
"The New York Mets feel good about their starting pitchers, but the club is always willing to engage in perceived opportunities. That’s why the Mets checked in with the San Diego Padres about starting pitcher Dylan Cease," Sammon wrote.
"However such a trade is unlikely right now, people familiar with the matter said, in part because of the potential acquisition cost."
He then added, "In a trade, Cease should fetch the Padres either major-league talent, an attractive batch of prospects or a combination. After receiving five players in their trade with the New York Yankees involving Juan Soto ahead of last season, the Padres probably have their sights set high."
Sammon later said, "The price tag for Cease can always evolve. In theory, the cost should be higher now than closer to the trade deadline because a team would receive a full season’s worth of Cease’s production. The price for Cease is also higher now than at the deadline because any team that acquires him now would gain the right to make him a qualifying offer and receive draft-pick compensation."
Therefore, Mets fans might have to wait until the trade deadline to see whether acquiring Cease becomes more realistic.
