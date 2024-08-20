Red-Hot Mets Slugger Called Most 'Overlooked' Player In NL East
There's a lot to like about this New York Mets roster.
New York currently is just 1 1/2 games out of a National League Wild Card spot and it wouldn't be too shocking to see the Mets sneak in. This Mets team has been extremely gritty all season and has been fun to watch. New York at one point was over 10 games below .500 and has completely turned its season around and now has a 65-60 record.
This season hasn't been easy for the Mets, but they never have given in although there have been multiple opportunities to do so. One player who has been a bright spot for the Mets this season certainly has been infielder Mark Vientos.
He embodies the Mets' overall season well. Vientos didn't make the Mets' Opening Day roster and had to shine in the minors to get called up. Since he's gotten called up, he has made the most of his opporunity.
Vientos is slashing .277/.337/.547 with 19 home runs and 49 RBIs in 77 games played. He has impressed so much that CBS Sports' Mike Axisa called him the most "overlooked" player in the National League East.
"Vientos got pushed to Triple-A when the Mets signed J.D. Martinez and gave Brett Baty the first crack at the third base job," Axisa said. "Baty flopped though, and Vientos has not stopped hitting since being recalled on April 27. He owns a .277/.338/.551 slash line with 19 home runs in 302 plate appearances and has been one of the best power hitters in baseball since being summoned from Triple-A.
"The Mets replace Vientos for defense in the late innings when they have a small lead and it remains to be seen how long he'll stick at third base. Clearly, though, the bat has a long-term home in New York's lineup, regardless of position. Vientos has always had power. The plate discipline and pitch recognition are beginning to catch up, and it's taken him to the next level."
Mets fans certainly should like what they are seeing from Vientos right now.
