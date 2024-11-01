Inside The Mets

Report: New York Mets Showing Early Interest in Juan Soto

The New York Mets have already checked in on Juan Soto just one day after the Yankees were eliminated by the Dodgers in the World Series.

Oct 29, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) on third base during the first inning in game four of the 2024 MLB World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Oct 29, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) on third base during the first inning in game four of the 2024 MLB World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Mets are wasting no time.

The New York Yankees were eliminated by the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday night, which means superstar outfielder Juan Soto is now a free agent.

According to Mike Puma of The New York Post, the Mets are believed to be the among the dozen or so teams that have already checked in on Soto.

The Soto sweepstakes will be the talk of the offseason as the generational talent, who just turned 26-years-old, is expected to draw a historic long-term deal on the open market.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman also reported Soto is now seeking a $700 million contract, which would match new World Series champion Shohei Ohtani's record-setting figure. However, Ohtani's deal has $680 million deferred for a decade.

The Mets have nearly $90 million coming off the books this winter and Soto is the type of superstar player that any franchise can build around.

Following the Yankees' season-ending defeat, Soto was asked if he thinks the Mets will go after him in free agency.

“I don’t know what teams are going to come after me, but definitely I will be open to this and every single team,” Soto said. “I don’t have any doors closed.” 

If Soto's Yankees tenure winds up being one-and-done, the left-handed slugger had a career-best campaign in The Bronx, slashing .288/.419/.569 with a .988 OPS, 41 home runs and 109 RBIs. He helped them win their first AL pennant in 15 years and smashed a dramatic go-ahead three-run homer in a deciding Game 5 in the ALCS to seal the Yankees' first World Series appearance since 2009.

Soto and fellow free agent star first baseman Pete Alonso are represented by super agent Scott Boras. It's unknown whether the Mets would sign Soto and retain Alonso on massive deals, but anything is possible with billionaire owner Steve Cohen.

