Ronny Mauricio's big night complicates upcoming Mets decision
The New York Mets got back on track Wednesday night, defeating the Atlanta Braves 7-3 thanks to contributions up and down the lineup.
Juan Soto led the way with two home runs, but right behind him was Ronny Mauricio, who added three hits of his own, including his third home run of the season.
One of the Mets' biggest issues during their recent 12-game stretch, in which they have gone 2-10, has been the lack of depth behind the stars at the top of the order. However, that narrative may be starting to shift.
Read More: Bottom half of Mets' lineup continues to plague offense
Mauricio, who entered the season with high expectations, has struggled for much of his time in the majors this year. He came into Wednesday’s game hitting below .200, but signs of life have emerged recently.
It began in the ninth inning of Tuesday’s game, when he ripped an RBI double down the right-field line. Then, on Wednesday, Mauricio followed it up with a rocket of a home run to put the Mets on the board, the first of three hits on the night — a performance that looked much more like the player who made a strong impression during his 2023 debut. His swings at the plate appeared more controlled and confident, making hard contact instead of being overmatched.
The 24-year-old, who is coming off a torn ACL and had played fewer than 20 games in the minors before being called up, looks like he might be starting to shake off the rust.
However, this promising news comes as Mark Vientos is set to return on Friday, potentially forcing Mauricio out of his major league roster spot.
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, facing a tough decision on who stays and who goes, was pleased with Mauricio’s approach at the plate on Wednesday.
"I thought you saw balance there the way he was finishing... He got himself in really good hitter's count," Mendoza said.
Vientos’ return doesn’t automatically mean Mauricio will be the player the Mets choose to send down. Besides Mauricio, the Mets could consider others like Brett Baty (who seems unlikely) or Jared Young.
If the Mets want tonight’s win to mark the end of their recent struggles, they’ll need consistent contributions from one through nine in the lineup. If they believe Mauricio’s big night at the plate is a sign of things to come, he may very well remain with the team.