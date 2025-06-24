Bottom half of Mets' lineup continues to plague offense
The New York Mets' offensive struggles continued Monday night, as they dropped their ninth game in the last ten, losing 3–2 to the Atlanta Braves to open a four-game series.
The Mets struggled early once again to score against Braves starter Spencer Schwellenbach — a trend that’s become all too familiar in his outings against New York.
After falling behind 3–0 and showing little life through the first five innings, the Mets appeared to gain some momentum when Juan Soto crushed a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth. But as has been the case during their recent skid, production beyond the top of the order was nowhere to be found.
Outside of Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo, and Soto, the Mets’ 4-through-8 hitters went a combined 0-for-18. The lone bright spot came from Brett Baty in the nine-hole, who collected two hits and was the only member of the bottom half to reach base.
Read More: Young Mets core offensively silent during team's rough patch
The Mets’ lack of production from the bottom of the lineup has become impossible to ignore. It’s an issue that can no longer be overlooked or swept under the rug.
When asked about the team’s ongoing struggles, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza didn’t hesitate to acknowledge the problem, bluntly admitting that the bottom of the order simply hasn’t been doing its job.
"We're obviously not creating enough traffic. And I feel like the reality is, once it gets to the bottom of the lineup, we're having a hard time creating opportunities. We're relying pretty much on the top four, five guys. Those guys at the bottom are not able to get on base — that's why we're having a hard time scoring runs right now," Mendoza said.
The Mets are in desperate need of someone to step up at the bottom of their lineup. With key players Jesse Winker and Mark Vientos sidelined by injury, the team has lacked the depth necessary to support their offense. Players like Jared Young, Ronny Mauricio, and Tyrone Taylor have struggled to deliver consistent production.
While there is some optimism with Mark Vientos expected to return soon, it’s worth noting that he too faced challenges earlier this season.
If the Mets can’t find a reliable contributor internally, they may have to look outside the organization to bolster their lineup and provide more opportunities for the stars at the top.