Ronny Mauricio's big night gives Mets something to think about before deadline
Just days before the trade deadline, Ronny Mauricio made his case loud and clear.
The young infielder put on a show Sunday night in San Francisco, going a perfect 4-for-4 with two doubles, a single, and a home run, driving in two runs to help the New York Mets secure their seventh straight victory with a 5-3 win over the Giants.
Mauricio’s performance was easily his best of the season as he consistently squared the ball up to all fields, displaying the player that fans became obsessed with in 2023 before missing all of 2024 with a torn ACL. This display not only lengthened the Mets’ lineup but also created more run-scoring opportunities, adding a new dimension to an offense that has struggled to find consistency all season long.
Besides helping power the Mets to a 1.5 game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East, Mauricio’s big night could carry even more significance with the trade deadline fast approaching on July 31st at 6 PM.
The Mets have several areas of need and are expected to be active before the deadline, but they likely won’t pursue infield help given their depth with young options like Mauricio, Brett Baty, Mark Vientos, and Luisangel Acuña.
Still, reports have surfaced that multiple teams have inquired about the availability of New York’s promising infield prospects.
USA Today’s Bob Nightengale recently noted that the Chicago White Sox, who have Luis Robert as a potential trade candidate, were interested in Vientos if a deal were to happen. Meanwhile, ESPN’s Buster Olney mentioned on the Sunday Night Baseball broadcast that the Houston Astros have also contacted the Mets regarding their young infielders.
With Baty solidifying his role as an everyday player at third or second base and Mauricio starting to shine with performances like Sunday’s, could the Mets be more likely to part ways with one of their other talented infielders such as Vientos or Acuña as the deadline draws near?
While it would be difficult for the Mets to part with either Vientos or Acuña, Mauricio’s recent surge — and the team’s slim lead in the NL East — means they’ll weigh every option carefully.
With championship aspirations on the line, the Mets’ decisions in the coming days could shape their playoff run and the future of their young core.