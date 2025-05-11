Mets seemingly dodge bullet on Luis Torrens injury
The New York Mets appear to have dodged a bullet.
Mets catcher Luis Torrens left Sunday’s game against the Chicago Cubs in the top of the sixth inning after being struck in the groin area by a foul ball hit by Kyle Tucker. He was on the ground in agony for several minutes before slowly walking off the field with trainers.
Francisco Álvarez, who was initially given a rest day, replaced Torrens defensively and caught the remainder of the game. He also collected two singles in two at-bats, as the Mets won the series finale by a score of 6-2.
After the game ended, manager Carlos Mendoza said that Torrens was feeling better.
“I’m glad he was able to walk to the dugout,” Mendoza said. “He’s in a better spot right now.”
Torrens, 29, is batting .247/.313/.425 (.738 OPS) with one home run and 11 RBIs through 26 games this season. He went 1-for-2 with an RBI triple on Sunday before his exit.
Earlier this season, the veteran backstop took on a starter’s workload while Álvarez recovered from a fractured hamate bone in his left hand. With Álvarez sidelined, Torrens delivered clutch hits, played strong defense, and helped lead the Mets’ pitching staff to the best ERA in baseball.
Since Álvarez was activated from the injured list on April 25, he has seen most of the time behind the plate. The 23-year-old has hit .318/.388/.409 (.797 OPS) with one home run and seven RBIs through his first 12 MLB games in 2025.
Torrens, meanwhile, has appeared in just five games since April 23. Mendoza indicated during Saturday’s pregame presser that Álvarez will continue to receive the bulk of the playing time moving forward.
Still, the Mets’ skipper called Torrens a “big part” of the team and plans to give him occasional starts to keep him sharp. As long as the backup stays healthy and productive, those opportunities could increase over time.