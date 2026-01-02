Insider gives encouraging update on Mets' Kyle Tucker interest

On the surface, former Chicago Cubs star outfielder Kyle Tucker would seem to be the perfect fit for the New York Mets.

Tucker entered this offseason as the best free agent on the market. While he missed a good chunk of the Cubs' 2025 campaign with an injury, he performed well when he was on the field and remains one of baseball's premier left-handed power hitters. That, combined with the fact that he's still just 28 years old (although he turns 29 on January 17), makes some believe that Tucker was destined to sign a $400 million contract this winter.

Read more: Mets' reason for not pursuing Tatsuya Imai made clear

That $400 million projection is no longer being bandied about. Yet, Tucker is still set to make a lot of money. The better question is which team will end up paying him.

New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman conveyed why the Mets haven't been more interested in Tucker to this point during a December 29 live stream, where he said, "Mets [for] Tucker? I mean, that's a long ways away if that happens, because right now they're looking at [Cody] Bellinger. I got a couple [of] other teams I'm looking at for Tucker more than the Mets."

Oct 2, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker (30) is greeted in the dugout after scoring against the San Diego Padres during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Yet, if Cody Bellinger re-signs with the Yankees (which is the most likely outcome at this point), it would make logical sense for David Stearns and the rest of the Mets' brass to turn their focus toward signing Tucker. Otherwise, they will likely be left with a major hole in their outfield and nobody to protect Juan Soto in the starting lineup.

Insider asserts Mets "can't be counted out" in Kyle Tucker talks

MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand painted a more appealing picture of the Mets' place in the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes in a January 1 article.

"Toronto remains the favorite to land Tucker, sources said, though the Mets can’t be counted out, given their need for outfield help and their general willingness to spend big when they feel it’s appropriate," Feinsand wrote.

UPDATE



The Mets can’t be counted out on Kyle Tucker, given their need for outfield help and their general willingness to spend big when they feel it’s appropriate, per @Feinsand pic.twitter.com/1u42tnaN3p — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) January 2, 2026

This update at least makes it clear that the Mets haven't given up on Tucker entirely. That being said, Cody Bellinger clearly remains their top priority.

And the problem with this is that if Tucker signs elsewhere before Bellinger, then Bellinger agrees to go back to the Yankees, the Mets will be left without either guy. And this would not put them in a favorable position heading into their 2026 campaign.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles