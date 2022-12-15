Scott Boras has new Nickname for New York Mets Owner Steve Cohen

On top of the baseball world.

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has increased his team's luxury tax payroll to the highest mark in baseball history at $350 million this offseason.

Super agent Scott Boras has enjoyed watching Cohen's spending spree, and has also been a part of it as his client Brandon Nimmo re-signed with the Mets on an eight-year, $162 million deal last week.

“Our game needs Goliaths,” Boras said on Thursday at Citi Field at the press conference to announce Nimmo’s signing. “We have to have Goliaths.

“You can envision Steve Cohen hanging on to the Empire State Building. There he is. And it’s maybe not Steve Cohen, it’s Steve Kong. But when you’re there and you’re looking at it, how good is it for the game? It’s really good for the game.”

The Mets have spent a total of $461.7 million on six free agent deals this offseason: Nimmo, Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana, David Robertson and Edwin Diaz.

And despite the massive amount of money spent, the Mets are unlikely to be finished as they still need to add to their bullpen and outfield.

The Mets won 101 games last season, but came up short, getting eliminated in the Wild Card round. For that, Cohen and GM Billy Eppler haven't taken their foot off the gas pedal this winter.

“That’s always a huge motivator in free agency is, where can I go and compete for a World Series title?” Nimmo said. “The great part is I didn’t have to go anywhere.”

