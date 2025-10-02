Scout suggests New York Mets will try to sign MVP candidate in free agency
While the New York Mets' 2025 season was undoubtedly disappointing, the good news is that they're in a lot better place that just about every other team who didn't make the MLB playoffs.
This is because New York's roster is more talented on paper than just about any other team in the league. Therefore, even if David Stearns didn't make any major splashes in free agency or via trade this offseason and instead only addressed glaring roster holes, the Mets would seemingly still be set up for success in 2026.
However, David Stearns (and Mets owner Steve Cohen) won't be content with that. They made the biggest splash of last offseason by signing Juan Soto to the biggest contract in sports history and are surely going to be major players in acquiring the best available players this winter.
While there are plenty of compelling players who are entering free agency, none would make more headlines if he came to New York than Philadelphia Phillies slugger and 2025 NL MVP candidate, Kyle Schwarber.
Schwarber is currently in the final year of his four-year, $79 million contract with the Phillies. And his having hit .240 with a .928 OPS, a whopping 56 home runs, and 132 RBIs during this regular season proves that he's set to make a lot of money this winter.
Scout Suggests Kyle Schwarber Makes Sense for Mets
Schwarber would be a great fit in every MLB team's lineup. However, one anonymous scout cited the Mets as a particularly intriguing fit, which was relayed in an October 2 article from SNY's John Harper.
"Kyle Schwarber would solve a lot of their problems," the scout was quoted as saying. "I don’t know if it’s possible, but if Steve Cohen wants to flex again this winter, he should pay whatever it would take to get Schwarber to leave the Phillies."
A member of Philadelphia's media scene also spoke about this topic in the article, saying, "The fans here would never forgive [Phillies owner John Staubus Middleton] if Schwarber signed with the Mets. And honestly Schwarber is so much the heart and soul of that team -- and he takes that role seriously -- that it’s hard to see him taking the money to go to such a big rival. But you never know; everybody has their price.
"And I’ll say this: if Cohen really does decide to go after him the way he went after Soto, it would scare the hell out of Philly fans," the media member added.
New York won't re-sign beloved slugger Pete Alonso and also get Schwarber. But them getting either guy would be major win.