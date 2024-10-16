Inside The Mets

Shohei Ohtani Gives Honest Assessment on Mets' Star Francisco Lindor

The likely MVP of the National League shared his thoughts on the expected runner-up for the award.

Pat Ragazzo

Oct 13, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) tags out Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) attempting to steal second base in the second inning during game one of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) tags out Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) attempting to steal second base in the second inning during game one of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
In this story:

There has been much debate regarding who should take home the NL MVP Award this year: Shohei Ohtani or Francisco Lindor.

As the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers get set to continue their series against each other in Game 3 of the NLCS on Wednesday, Ohtani gave his honest assessment on the star shortstop.

"My impression of him is that he’s a really good guy. He smiles a lot," Ohtani said through an interpreter at Citi Field on Tuesday. "I feel like he’s leading the club, as well. Both of us are in this position where what we did in the regular season is over and what matters is how we produce in the postseason. We’re, perhaps, connected in the same sense."

Lindor slashed an impressive .273/.344/.500 with a .844 OPS, 33 home runs, 91 RBI and 29 stolen bases in the regular season. He also played Gold Glove caliber defense at shortstop despite shockingly not being nominated for the award.

Ohtani, on the other hand, hit .310/.390/.646 with a 1.036 OPS, 54 home runs, 130 RBI and 59 stolen bases as a designated hitter. The 30-year-old phenom was unable to pitch in 2024 after undergoing elbow surgery last year. That being said, Ohtani made history by becoming the first player to produce a 50-50 season.

As far as how these two matchup against each other in the postseason: Lindor is 8-for-34 (.235) with two homers and seven RBI in nine playoff games, while Ohtani is 6-for-27 (.222) with one homer and five RBI across seven games in October.

However, Ohtani has struggled lately, going 2-for-11 with five strikeouts in his last three games. Two of these contests have come against the Mets and saw lefty Sean Manaea strike the superstar out twice on eight total pitches in Game 2.

With the series tied at 1-1, both Lindor and Ohtani have a chance to boost their team to a World Series appearance in the remainder of this best-of-seven showdown.

Published
Pat Ragazzo
PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the reporter, publisher, site manager and executive editor for Sports Illustrated's Mets and Yankees On SI websites. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has been seen on several major TV Network stations including: NBC4, CBS2, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1; and is frequently heard on ESPN New York FM 880 AM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM as a guest. Pat also serves as the Mets insider for the "Allow Me 2 Be Frank" podcast hosted by Frank "The Tank" Fleming of Barstool Sports. You can follow him on Twitter/X: @ragazzoreport.

Home/News