Shohei Ohtani Gives Honest Assessment on Mets' Star Francisco Lindor
There has been much debate regarding who should take home the NL MVP Award this year: Shohei Ohtani or Francisco Lindor.
As the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers get set to continue their series against each other in Game 3 of the NLCS on Wednesday, Ohtani gave his honest assessment on the star shortstop.
"My impression of him is that he’s a really good guy. He smiles a lot," Ohtani said through an interpreter at Citi Field on Tuesday. "I feel like he’s leading the club, as well. Both of us are in this position where what we did in the regular season is over and what matters is how we produce in the postseason. We’re, perhaps, connected in the same sense."
Lindor slashed an impressive .273/.344/.500 with a .844 OPS, 33 home runs, 91 RBI and 29 stolen bases in the regular season. He also played Gold Glove caliber defense at shortstop despite shockingly not being nominated for the award.
Ohtani, on the other hand, hit .310/.390/.646 with a 1.036 OPS, 54 home runs, 130 RBI and 59 stolen bases as a designated hitter. The 30-year-old phenom was unable to pitch in 2024 after undergoing elbow surgery last year. That being said, Ohtani made history by becoming the first player to produce a 50-50 season.
As far as how these two matchup against each other in the postseason: Lindor is 8-for-34 (.235) with two homers and seven RBI in nine playoff games, while Ohtani is 6-for-27 (.222) with one homer and five RBI across seven games in October.
However, Ohtani has struggled lately, going 2-for-11 with five strikeouts in his last three games. Two of these contests have come against the Mets and saw lefty Sean Manaea strike the superstar out twice on eight total pitches in Game 2.
With the series tied at 1-1, both Lindor and Ohtani have a chance to boost their team to a World Series appearance in the remainder of this best-of-seven showdown.