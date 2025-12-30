Superstar ace called 'best trade fit' for Mets

During a December 29 live stream, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman mentioned two potential destinations where Detroit Tigers ace and two-time reigning Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal might get dealt to if the Tigers decide to trade him.

"The Mets [are] certainly interested. They need a top-of-the-line starter, and they do have prospects," Heyman said when speaking about a potential trade for Skubal. "We do know David Stearns did trade for Christian Yelich... Did do that. But not a guy who likes to trade big-time prospects, particularly for a one-year guy.

"Still, I'm gonna put the Mets and the Dodgers there as the most logical landing spots if the longshot comes in and Skubal is traded," Heyman continued.

While Heyman did say that he doesn't think it's likely that Skubal (who will become a free agent next offseason if he doesn't re-sign with Detroit before then) will be traded this winter, the fact that the New York Mets are among his top options is certainly a good sign.

Mets called Tarik Skubal's top trade destination

One reason why the Mets made a lot of sense is that they have the quality prospects Detroit would demand to part ways with baseball's best pitcher. Not to mention that New York will likely be willing to break the bank to sign him if and when he becomes a free agent pitcher next offseason, if he doesn't have a new deal in place by then.

This is the basis of why Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly called the Mets Skubal's top trade fit in a December 30 article.

"Even with Nolan McLean almost certainly off the table, Jonah Tong and Brandon Sproat are two young arms that could be at the forefront of a deal. Heck, who's to say the Tigers wouldn't also have interest in taking back one of the veteran arms in New York's rotation, with David Peterson, Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea all bounce back candidates to varying degrees," Kelly wrote.

A Tarik Skubal trade is likely this offseason, per @jorgecastillo



"Scott Harris can shut down speculation by simply saying he is not trading Skubal, and he has not done that. Instead, he noted this week that there aren't any "untouchables" on his roster." pic.twitter.com/I0dvxM97yO — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) December 11, 2025

It would be difficult for some Mets fans to see many of their beloved prospects getting shipped off for Skubal, especially if the southpaw ace will only be in Queens for one season before departing in free agency.

But if David Stearns could execute a deal and then find a way to lock Skubal down shortly after, this would be a great way to rebound from what has been a brutal offseason so far.

