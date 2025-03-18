Should Mets add Ex-Yankees bust to bolster outfield depth?
The New York Mets have already suffered several (albeit minor) injuries to their outfielders before 2025 Opening Day.
Starting left fielder Brandon Nimmo hasn't played in the outfield all spring training due to a lingering knee injury that could force him to play DH at the start of the season. Jesse Winker seemed to have suffered an injury while leaving the batter's box during New York's March 17 game before Mendoza revealed after the game that it was merely a calf cramp.
Veteran outfielder Starling Marte has had a lengthy injury history over the past two seasons. And while Juan Soto has remained relatively durable to this point in his MLB career, it's never a bad idea to add some extra depth in the outfield.
In a March 18 X post, The Athletic's Brendan Kuty wrote, "Source: Ex-Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo hasn’t received a formal big-league contract offer since the end of last season."
Verdugo signed a one-year, $8.7 million salary with the New York Yankees before the 2024 season and went on to hit .233 with a .647 OPS and 13 home runs during the 2024 regular season. While Verdugo continued to be an above-average defensive outfielder, this was not the offensive season that the Yankees were hoping for when signing him.
Read more: Mets prospect leans on Yankees star's guidance for MLB ascent
These struggles are surely why Verdugo remains unsigned as a free agent to this point.
However, if it's only going to take a minor league contract, the Mets might be inclined to bring Verdugo on board as a backup plan in case the Mets' outfielder injury woes intensify. They could certainly do worse than having Verdugo as a fourth outfielder.