Should Mets Take Flier on Ex-Yankees First Baseman if Pete Alonso Departs?
It has become increasingly clear that the New York Mets and superstar slugger Pete Alonso are trying to come to terms on a deal that will bring the Polar Bear back to Queens.
This was conveyed when The Athletic's baseball insider Ken Rosenthal said, "[Alonso] is someone who is established there, he has proven himself there, and while yes, he's not a perfect player (no one is), he should be a New York Met," during a January 2 appearance on Foul Territory TV.
However, the deal still isn't done. And it's not hard to imagine that if some team offers Alonso the amount of years he's looking for (which the Mets are reluctant to do right now), he would spurn New York and sign elsewhere.
In this case, the Mets would need to find someone else to fill their current void at first base.
And there's one player who is well acquainted with New York that could be a sort of last-resort option: former Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo.
Rizzo is an unrestricted free agent after the Yankees declined his $17 million club option for 2025. While the 35-year-old has an extremely impressive pedigree (proven through his three All-Star appearances, four Gold Glove Awards, and 2016 World Series title), Rizzo has struggled to stay healthy over the past few seasons and hit .228 with a .638 OPS during the 2024 regular season.
However, Rizzo does have a career .275 batting average and staggering .928 OPS against the Mets in his career and could be poised for a bounce-back campaign in 2025.
Spotrac projects Rizzo will receive a two-year, $5 million deal this offseason. This could make him a low-risk, potentially high-reward free agency candidate for the Mets.