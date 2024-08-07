Should the Mets Be Worried About This Star?
The New York Mets certainly love what they see from Francisco Alvarez as a whole.
Alvarez, who is just 22 years old and in his second professional season, has established himself as the Mets' catcher of the future. Despite missing time with a torn thumb ligament this year, his impact on the team both offensively and defensively have allowed them to compete for a playoff spot.
However, one of Alvarez's most notable tools as a player has been surprisingly absent: his power.
In 206 plate appearances as of August 7, the young backstop has just five home runs; he hit five times as many homers in his rookie season last year. Of his 50 knocks this year, only 18 have gone for extra bases.
It would be fair to assume that Alvarez could still be feeling the effects of the thumb surgery he underwent in April, as well as a sore left shoulder. But he doesn't consider these ailments to affect his missing pop.
"I have no excuse for that," Alvarez said to Mike Puma of The New York Post on Tuesday.
Even without his usual strength, Alvarez's offensive numbers are still above average, especially relative to his position. He currently boasts a .267/.330/.422 slash line and a 116 wRC+; outside of his slugging percentage, these are all improvements over his 25-homer rookie season (.209/.284/.437, 97 wRC+).
However, Alvarez has struggled greatly since the All-Star break, with a .178/.213/.244 slash line, a 32 wRC+, and just eight hits with one extra-base hit in 47 plate appearances; the one extra-base hit was a home run on July 26 and was his only long ball during the month.
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza is confident that Alvarez will return to his usual production, though.
“I think he’s been a little off with his timing,” Mendoza said regarding Alvarez's slump. “When he’s late, he’s not putting himself in a position where he can do damage. Mechanically, you will see this. But checking with him, his thumb, he had that left shoulder [issue] and none of that is affecting the power. He’s still going to go out there and give you good at-bats and I’m not concerned.”
Of course, Alvarez himself also believes that he'll find his power stroke.
“There’s two more months,” the 22-year-old said. “And we’re going to the playoffs, too, so maybe three more months.”
The Mets are just a game and a half behind the Atlanta Braves for the final NL Wild Card spot, a position that Alvarez has helped the team get to. If he can rediscover his power during the homestretch, New York should have a major advantage.