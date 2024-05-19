Should the Mets Finally Be Worried About Edwin Diaz?
To say Edwin Diaz has been awful lately would be an understatement.
The New York Mets' superstar closer converted all four of his save opportunities in April, but has struggled so badly in May that some Mets fans are not only worried that he will never regain the dominant form he had in 2022, but believe he had regressed back to his infamous 2019 form.
Diaz has pitched in four save opportunities this month, but only converted one of them. On Saturday, he entered the bottom of the ninth inning with a four-run lead over the Miami Marlins (making it a non-save situation) - and still couldn't preserve the lead in a game the Mets went on to lose 10-9 in extra innings.
Over his last 2.1 innings pitched, Diaz has given up seven runs and his ERA has ballooned to 5.50, a far cry from the unhittable master he once was. He has also allowed five home runs during the season and three in May alone; he allowed just three long balls all season in 2022. Including his disastrous appearance against the Marlins on Saturday, he has blown a lead in each of his last three appearances.
Diaz, who is returning from a torn patellar tendon that caused him to miss the entire 2023 season, has lost a concerning amount of velocity on his fastball, which previously reached 100 mph on a regular basis. His slider has also become significantly easier to hit, as evidenced by the two game-tying homers he has given up on his slider this month.
Despite the severe struggles of their All-Star closer, the Mets have insisted that Diaz is fine due to his still excellent strikeout rates. But after already blowing three saves, Diaz's failure to hold a four-run lead has to raise some red flags at this point.
The stunning regression of Diaz is the latest obstacle of a rapidly floundering Mets squad that has fallen five games below .500 and has lost seven of their last nine. They have dropped three consecutive series, each against an NL East rival; their latest opponent, the Marlins, entered the weekend with the worst record in the majors.
The Mets are only two games out of a Wild Card spot, but that number will continue to grow if they can't figure out the source of Diaz's struggles.