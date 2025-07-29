Soaring Mets prospect named Eastern League Player of the Week
After a scorching week with the New York Mets' Double-A affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, first base prospect Ryan Clifford was named the Eastern League's Player of the Week.
In six games against the Reading Fightin' Phils, the lefty slugger notched four home runs and 12 RBIs while slashing .522/.645/1.130. His 1.775 OPS was the best across MiLB during that stretch and helped Binghamton to a convincing 5-1 series win.
With 21 homers and 67 RBIs this season, Clifford leads the Mets' minor league players and all of Double-A in both categories. The 22-year-old currently holds a .864 OPS, which would be the best of his three and a half year minor league career.
Clifford, the Mets No. 7 overall prospect, was acquired alongside No. 12 overall prospect Drew Gilbert in the 2023 deadline deal that sent Justin Verlander back to Houston. In a similar fashion to Clifford, Gilbert is progressing well for the Mets lately and has become a real candidate to be called up from Triple-A this season to fill the need in center field.
Clifford's hot streak has drawn the slugger some warranted attention for what has been a solid season, but the timing could line up for the young prospect to be a piece in another trade deadline move.
While he has played both left (11 appearances) and right field (17 appearances), Clifford has spent most of the year at first base (49 appearances). With the Mets set with veterans at all three positions, his arrival with the big league roster could be years away, making him dispensable for a trade that could help the club land an impact pitcher for their playoff push.