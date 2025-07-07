Sought-after slugger includes New York Mets in no-trade clause
In a June 1 article, USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale noted that Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Bryan Reynolds could be on the trade block — and he would seemingly make sense for the New York Mets to pursue.
"Two intriguing players are third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes and outfielder Bryan Reynolds. They were each expected to become cornerstone pieces of the franchise and both have struggled, with the Pirates expected to put them on the market at the trade deadline. Reynolds is in the third year of an eight-year, $106.75 million deal, the largest in club history," Nightengale wrote.
Reynolds would be a fascinating potential trade target for the Mets, as he has a lot of MLB experience playing center field (a position New York will likely be looking to improve at the deadline) and is hitting .229 with a .674 OPS and 10 home runs this season. Although he has caught fire at the plate in recent games, which has vastly improved his trade stock.
However, the Mets' potential trade interest in Reynolds has taken a big hit after a report Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette made in a July 6 article.
"A few national reports have stated that Bryan Reynolds is also receiving some trade interest. Moving Reynolds, however, might not be as easy as others," Hiles wrote.
"Reynolds, who is under team control through the 2031 season, features a six-team no-trade clause in his contract, meaning he has made it clear he would not approve a deal to certain locations. Those six teams, per sources, are the Yankees, Mets, Blue Jays, Dodgers, Giants and Padres."
With Reynolds having an option to refuse any trade to many of baseball's best teams (including the Mets), Pittsburgh will have a much tougher time offloading him before the July 31 deadline.