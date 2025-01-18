Source: Tanner Scott Seeking $80 million in Free Agency; Mets Unlikely to Land Him
The New York Mets made a move to sign a left-handed relief pitcher on Friday, inking former Atlanta Braves southpaw A.J. Minter to a two-year, $22 million contract.
Prior to this deal being made, they met with elite left-handed closer Tanner Scott earlier in the month, who is still available on the market.
But at this point, it appears that the Mets are unlikely to continue pursuing Scott after adding Minter, as a source confirmed. Mike Puma of The New York Post was the first to report this update.
Here's one reason why they may have opted to sign Minter over Scott.
Scott is said to be seeking a four-year, $80 million deal in free agency, as sources told Mets On SI.
The Mets are now believed to be pivoting to Plan B with the expectation that homegrown star first baseman Pete Alonso will not return. The team also re-signed outfielder and left-handed DH Jesse Winker to a one-year, $7.5 million deal on Thursday, which can rise to $9 million with incentives.
But even with Alonso likely out the door, and the Mets having more money to spend elsewhere, Scott's asking price has remained extremely high.
The Mets already have a superstar closer in Edwin Diaz, who signed a five-year, $102 million deal to stay in Queens following the 2022 season.
Spending $20 million per year on Scott to serve as a setup man to Diaz doesn't make much sense for the Mets. Scott will turn 31-years-old in July and giving a four-year deal to a relief pitcher is always a risk. Diaz was also two years younger than Scott when the Mets brought him back on his five-year contract.
Scott is also a bit of a late bloomer, as his two best seasons have come in the last two years in 2023 and 2024, making the All-Star team for the first time in his career last season.
The southpaw struggles with command at times as well, posting a 4.9 BB/9 rate across eight big-league campaigns. Scott had a 5.3 BB/9 mark with the Miami Marlins in '24 before being dealt to the San Diego Padres ahead of the trade deadline and cutting it down to 3.1 BB/9 in his last 26.1 innings.
However, there is no denying his impressive ability to notch strikeouts and create swing-and-miss. For his career, Scott has a 11.9 K/9 rate and a total of 188 punch outs since the start of 2023. During this span, the lefty has a dominant 2.04 ERA in 150 total innings.
The Mets are likely not done adding major league relief pitching, but they will probably look towards the second or third tier of the market to fill out their bullpen now that they have Minter.
Trade deadline acquisitions Ryne Stanek and Phil Maton ($7.75 million club option turned down) are both still available; as is lefty Tim Hill who the Mets have shown recent interest in. Some of the other possible fits out there are Tommy Kahnle, Kirby Yates and old friend David Robertson.
