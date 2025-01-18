Source: Tanner Scott Seeking $80 million in Free Agency; Mets Unlikely to Land Him

On BNNY, @martinonyc, @ZackScottSports, @HannahRKeyser and @sal_licata discuss the latest with Pete Alonso and what comes next for the Mets if they do not re-sign him https://t.co/qanPaHY64c



➡️ Tri-State @Cadillac pic.twitter.com/09FNdnCVCc