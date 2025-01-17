Source: Mets Explored Starling Marte, Hunter Harvey Trade With Royals in December
The New York Mets could very well wind up keeping backup outfielder and right-handed DH option Starling Marte.
But with Marte, 36, entering the final year of his deal -- and the Mets signing right fielder Juan Soto and now backup outfielder and left-handed DH Jesse Winker -- they explored the possibility of moving Marte last month.
The Mets discussed trading Marte to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for right-handed relief pitcher Hunter Harvey around the time of the December Winter Meetings in Dallas, as sources told Mets On SI.
The Mets were willing to pay down a portion of Marte's salary in the deal, but it wound up going nowhere, sources say.
During Winter Meetings, Mets On SI first reported that the Mets were open to moving Marte, and paying down part of his salary, in search of relief pitching as they talked to teams about potential deals.
At this point, trade talks for Marte have not gained any steam. The Mets view Marte's bat as a valuable asset to their offense -- especially with it now being unlikely that power-hitting first baseman Pete Alonso returns to Queens.
Marte missed about two months of action last year with a knee injury, but had a solid bounce-back performance at the plate overall. In 94 games, the righty slugger slashed .269/.327/.388 with a .715 OPS, seven home runs, 40 RBI and 16 stolen bases.
Marte was also a key contributor for the Mets in the postseason, hitting .277/.345/.362 with a .707 OPS, four doubles and nine RBI in 13 games.
Marte is set to make $20.75 million this season in the final year of the four-year, $78 million contract he signed with the Mets in free agency prior to the 2022 campaign.
As for Harvey, the righty reliever did not have his best season last year. Harvey posted a 4.20 ERA in 45 innings with the NL East rival Washington Nationals before getting traded to the Royals on July 14. He went on to make just six appearances for the Royals before a back injury prematurely ended his campaign in August.
Harvey had a 6.35 ERA with the Royals, allowing four earned runs across 5.2 innings. He did not appear in the postseason for Kansas City, who won a Wild Card spot in the AL and advanced to the ALDS where the New York Yankees eliminated them in four games.
Despite a down year, Harvey, a former first-round draft pick, posted a 2.70 ERA and 112 strikeouts across 100 combined innings with the Nationals from 2022-2023. He also had a dazzling 0.94 WHIP in 2023.
The 30-year-old has experience as a closer and would have been a strong high-leverage bounce-back candidate with the Mets, but a deal never came to fruition. Harvey is entering the last year of his deal.
The Mets have since pivoted to signing former Atlanta Braves lefty reliever A.J. Minter to a two-year, $22 million deal on Friday.
SNY's Andy Martino first reported the agreement and The New York Post's Jon Heyman had the contract figures.
