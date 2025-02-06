Source: What Mets Offered Pete Alonso Before Reaching 2-Year Agreement
The Pete Alonso saga is finally over -- at least until next winter when he likely re-enters free agency via opt-out.
Alonso chose to sign a two-year, $54 million deal with a player option for 2026. The 30-year-old will make $30 million in 2025, the highest one-year total for a first baseman in MLB history, and would get $24 million in 2026 if he picks up his option.
As sources told Mets On SI, prior to ultimately agreeing on a two-year pact, the Mets had offered Alonso a three-year, $85 million deal with heavy deferrals that included opt-outs for 2026 and 2027. At its lowest present day form, the deal would have been valued at 3 years, $71 million depending on what interest rate would have been attached.
Alonso had the qualifying offer attached to him this winter which has significantly hurt the market of players due to the signing team having to surrender a compensatory draft pick to the player's previous club.
In the end, Alonso is betting on himself again. That is what he did after turning down a seven-year, $158 million contract extension offer from the Mets back in 2023.
Alonso has since switched representation to agent Scott Boras. Like fellow Boras clients Blake Snell and Matt Chapman did last year, Alonso has settled for a short-term deal with an opt-out. Snell and Chapman ultimately cashed in afterwards each by signing long-term contracts.
Alonso will be 31 next offseason. With a big season at the plate, Alonso should be able to draw the deal he is looking for after 2025. It also helps that the Mets' lineup now features: Alonso, superstar right fielder and MVP candidate Juan Soto, NL MVP runner-up Francisco Lindor, breakout slugger Mark Vientos, Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Alvarez and Jeff McNeil.
No player has slugged more home runs in the National League (226) since Alonso made his MLB debut in 2019. Alonso is also just 27 homers shy of becoming the Mets' all-time leader ahead of Darryl Strawberry.
Mets owner Steve Cohen described negotiations with Alonso and Boras as "exhausting" a few weeks ago. However, the Mets made it clear that they wanted to keep Alonso and the "Polar Bear" made it pretty clear he didn't want to leave. The result was a reunion Wednesday night.
Now, the Mets will be a serious contender in the NL as they try to finish what they started against the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers last October. Bringing back Alonso helps that goal.